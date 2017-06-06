73 Years Later: Remembering D-Day

Tuesday marks 73 years since the D-Day invasion, where tens of thousands of allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to gain a foothold in Europe.

It was on June 6, 1944 that more than 160,000 allied troops, about half of them Americans, stormed the beaches in what's considered the largest amphibious invasion in history.

Historically, D-Day is considered a turning point in World War II, as allied forces overwhelmed their German counterparts.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower commanded the operation.

More than a confirmed 4,413 allied troops died that day.

In a broadcast to the people of occupied Europe shortly after D-Day started Eisenhower said, "The hour of your liberation is approaching."