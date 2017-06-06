Army Offers $90,000 Bonuses to Re-enlist

We all have our favorite places to visit every summer.
We have an update on a lifeguard accused of using his cell phone to record videos of girls in a Newaygo County locker room.
Tuesday marks 73 years since the D-Day invasion, where tens of thousands of allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to gain a foothold in Europe.
The U.S. Army plans to triple the number of bonuses it's paying this year, and stepping up incentives to convince soldiers to re-enlist.
Where food meets function: the pasty became a way of life for 19th century miners across the UP, but remains just as popular now. Kathy's Pasties in Farwell serves them up with a twist they say, truly makes the difference!
Three former Michigan State football players are charged with sexual assault.
It’s the day many Maples residents have waited years to mark off on their calendars: It's move in day.
An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.
A four-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night in Newaygo County.
Police in Paris say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
A Mount Pleasant man has died after Clare County deputies say he lost control and crashed his car.
In this update, a Grand Traverse County man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
A former police chief in Oceana County has been sentenced to five months in jail for embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
