Army Offers $90,000 Bonuses to Re-enlist

The U.S. Army plans to triple the number of bonuses it's paying this year, and stepping up incentives to convince soldiers to re-enlist.

Some soldiers could get $90,000 up front by committing to another four or more years.

That comes as the Army seeks to reverse some of the downsizing that occurred under the Obama administration after years of growth spurred by the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The enlistment campaign was driven by Congress decision late last year to beef up the Army.

In just the last two weeks, the Army has paid out more than $26 million in bonuses.