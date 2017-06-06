Living Right: Big Cat Rescue

There are more captive tigers in the U.S. than there are wild tigers in the world.

Most of the estimated 5,000 caged tigers are mostly roadside tourist attractions, but what happens when those cubs eventually grow into 700 pound tigers?

We introduce you to a woman on a big cat rescue mission in this week's Living Right.

Baskin does not receive government grants.

All of the money is through private donations and from the tour profits of her facility in Tampa.

It costs about $10,000 a year to care for one lion or tiger.