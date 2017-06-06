Three MSU Football Players Accused of Sexual Assault

Three former Michigan State football players are charged with sexual assault.

Donnie Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance are all accused of third-degree sex crimes.

King is also charged with a first-degree sex crime.

It's in connection to an incident that happened back in January on campus.

All three have since have been dismissed from the team.

Former MSU player Auston Robertson was charged back in April for third-degree sex crimes.