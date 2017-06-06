Three Arrested in Undercover Cocaine Bust in Sault Ste. Marie

An undercover cocaine bust in Sault Ste. Marie led to three people being arrested.

The Tri-DENT drug team says the undercover detective bought the drug from Montel Burch and Enrico Hernandez Friday.

After arresting them, they found out a large amount of cocaine and marijuana was being held in a Sault Ste. Marie motel room.

There they found Desiree Castle and drugs, including LSD and ecstasy and money.

All three are charged with delivering cocaine, and other drug charges.