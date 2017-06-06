Developing: Officer Shoots, Injures Attacker in Paris - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Developing: Officer Shoots, Injures Attacker in Paris

Police in Paris say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral.

Early reports say a man attacked an officer with a hammer.

Paris is under high security following a series of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

