Feedback at 5:00: New iPhone Feature Aims to End Texting While Driving

Apple will soon introduce a new iPhone feature to help end texting while driving.

The feature is called "Do Not Disturb While Driving".

When the iPhone is connected to a car via cable or Bluetooth, or if the car's moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for texts and other updates.

If someone texts you while driving, the phone will send that person a message saying you're driving and can't respond at the moment.

Plus, the iPhone screen will be locked to stop you from using many of the device's apps.

Is it something you’d use while driving? Why or why not?

It’s today’s Feedback at 5:00.