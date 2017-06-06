Mount Pleasant Man Killed In Clare County Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mount Pleasant Man Killed In Clare County Crash

Posted: Updated:

A Mount Pleasant man has died after Clare County deputies say he lost control and crashed his car.

Deputies say it happened Monday night just before 7:00.

31-year-old William Rodriguez was traveling on south Old State Avenue when he lost control of his car and left the road.

He then hit a tree and utility pole.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash the accident is still under investigation. 