British Police Identify Third London Bridge Attacker

Police have identified the third attacker involved in this weekend's terrorist attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens more hurt.

Police have now publicly identified all three attackers and say at least one of them was already on their radar.

Police say Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba drove a white van along the London Bridge, running over pedestrians.

They then got out of the van and began stabbing people at a nearby market area before being shot and killed by police.

Butt, a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, was known to intelligence agencies but was not considered a threat.

Police have released a dozen people they took into custody during raids following the attack.