Free Movie Screening At Garden Theater To Benefit Benzie Co. Animal Shelter

A Northern Michigan service group is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night to give back to a local animal shelter.

The Crystal Lake Arbor is inviting the community to a free movie.

“Firehouse Dog” will be playing at The Garden Theater in Frankfort at 7:00 p.m.

While the movie is free, they are asking for monetary donations that will go directly to benefiting the Benzie County Animal Shelter.

The event is in memory of member Donna Holmes, who recently passed away.

“Her and her husband would go over there at least once a week, cleaning cages and whatever they needed to do,” explains Crystal Lake Arbor Secretary/ Treasurer, Norris Cutler. “And it wasn't the only activity that she did in the community. She did Meals on Wheels, any number of things. We miss her dearly and the animal shelter was near and dear to her heart so this is a way to honor her, and it's a way to help the animal shelter and support our community.”

The free admission also includes a small drink and popcorn.