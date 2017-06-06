Cadillac Wexford Public Library To Host Program Celebrating Mackinac Bridge

A Northern Michigan library is hosting a program to celebrate the Mackinac Bridge's 60th birthday!

Mike Fornes will be at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library Tuesday night to celebrate the iconic structure.

Fornes spent 26 years covering the Mackinac Bridge for several Northern Michigan media outlets.

He will be taking a look back over the last 60 years during his program "101 Things That Happened on the Mackinac Bridge".

“He's going to be talking about the construction of it, humorous stories featuring people who took part in building it, people who were toll gate people, people who are maintenance people and just all the kinds of information that we all want to know,” says VP Event Coordinator, Vickie Essenmacher. “From ages 8-90 will be entertained and not bored.”

The event is free and begins at 6:00 Tuesday night at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.