Federal Contractor Arrested for Leaking Classified NSA Memo

The probe into Russia’s possible meddling in the 2016 election is continuing to heat up after the Justice Department arrested a federal contractor who admitted to leaking classified information.

On Monday, the Justice Department announced charges against Reality Winner, who's accused of printing a classified 'National Security Agency' memo and sending it to online media outlet 'The Intercept.'

The leaked information served as the basis for an article published Monday which detailed a Russian cyber-attack on a U.S. voting software supplier.

Winner admitted to leaking the document and was arrested over the weekend in Georgia.

But this situation is only casting more confusion on the already messy investigation into whether Russia was involved in the 2016 election outcome.

According to the top secret NSA report, hackers from Russian military intelligence groups were trying to access voter registration information just days before the November election.

The hackers stole user credentials from the U.S. election software and then used those credentials to send fake emails to more than 100 local government officials involved in the management of voter registration systems.

Access to voter registration records could then allow the hackers to delete or change voter information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently denied any government involvement in the hacks but many here in the U.S. remain unconvinced.

Despite the leaked memo, U.S. intelligence stands by its assessment that the attacks had no impact on the election's outcome.