Federal Contractor Arrested for Leaking Classified NSA Memo

A Northern Michigan library is hosting a program to celebrate the Mackinac Bridge's 60th birthday!
The probe into Russia’s possible meddling in the 2016 election is continuing to heat up after the Justice Department arrested a federal contractor who admitted to leaking classified information.
In this update, a Grand Traverse County man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
The public and politicians gathered for a dedication of a solar panel field in Missaukee County Monday.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
A packed agenda on Monday for Traverse City commissioners.
Artwork from a recent Traverse City West Senior High School Grad will hang in our U.S. Capitol.
Years of underwater inspection data by Enbridge Energy, shows hundreds of instances where sections between pipeline supports spanned longer than 75 feet. A potential violation of the easement agreement between Enbridge and the State.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Police in Florida say five people were shot and killed when a disgruntled former employee started shooting at a company that fired him.
