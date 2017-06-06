MTM On The Road: Leelanau County's Iris Farm

Driving through Northern Michigan things are looking a lot more green this month. Spring has officially sprung and what better way to celebrate than by spending the weekend frolicking through flower filled fields? Leelanau County's Iris Farm has exactly what you're looking for. The Northern Michigan farm has six acres filled with blooming beauties, over 1,000 varieties of German iris to be specific! This weekend the colorful farm invites you to stop and smell the iris's with them and our On The Road team is giving us a live preview. Make a bouquet, snap a selfie, or make plans for your own garden, just have fun!