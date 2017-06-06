Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Peanut, Tooty & Jill

A former police chief in Oceana County has been sentenced to five months in jail for embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.
Spring has officially sprung and what better way to celebrate than by spending the weekend frolicking through flower filled fields?
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is advancing a portion of the $55 billion state budget.
A Northern Michigan service group is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night to give back to a local animal shelter.
It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A Northern Michigan library is hosting a program to celebrate the Mackinac Bridge's 60th birthday!
The probe into Russia’s possible meddling in the 2016 election is continuing to heat up after the Justice Department arrested a federal contractor who admitted to leaking classified information.
In this update, a Grand Traverse County man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
The public and politicians gathered for a dedication of a solar panel field in Missaukee County Monday.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
