Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Peanut, Tooty & Jill

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Peanut, Tooty and Jill –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Peanut is an 8-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Dog Mix. She is spayed and housetrained. Peanut is incredibly loving and very social. She is looking for a loving family that is also active. If you want to add Peanut to your family, visit her at the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City.

Tooty is a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix. She is a little shy but very sweet. While she is very loving, Tooty would prefer a home without children. Tooty is ready to meet her new family at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Jill is a 3-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She is spayed and housetrained. Jill is a very friendly cat. She is also very curious. Jill is waiting to meet you at the Benzie County Animal Control in Beulah.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!