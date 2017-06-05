Man Heads to Jail For Sex Crimes With Teen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Heads to Jail For Sex Crimes With Teen

In this update, a man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.

Stevenson Erickson was sentenced to four months in jail.

Court documents show Erickson admitted to starting a relationship with the teen on Facebook.

And that he knew she was 14 when the pair met up at his house.

He was charged with two counts of third degree sex crimes.