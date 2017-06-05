Politicians, Community Comes Together For Missaukee Co. Solar Panel Field Dedication

The public and politicians gathered for a dedication of a solar panel field in Missaukee County Monday.

Wolverine Power Co-op setup 4,400 solar panels along M-55 right across the street from their headquarters.

Spartan solar hosted the event.

They’ve been working with Wolverine to make the project a reality.

U.S. senator Debbie Stabenow and Congressman John Moolenaar helped secure funding for the project.

Spartan Solar used a $500,000 grant.

“I think anytime people see the benefit of a renewable resource like this providing electricity you know you want to make the most of your natural resources and this is a great example of that,” Moolenaar said.

The spot was chosen along M-55 because it's visible to the public and close to the energy co-op's main office.