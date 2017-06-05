Politicians, Community Comes Together For Missaukee Co. Solar Panel Field Dedication

Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
In this update, a man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
The public and politicians gathered for a dedication of a solar panel field in Missaukee County Monday.
A packed agenda on Monday for Traverse City commissioners.
Artwork from a recent Traverse City West Senior High School Grad will hang in our U.S. Capitol.
Years of underwater inspection data by Enbridge Energy, shows hundreds of instances where sections between pipeline supports spanned longer than 75 feet. A potential violation of the easement agreement between Enbridge and the State.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
A new look for a growing campus is in the near future. It’s an expansion that will bring a whole new building to Kirtland Community College.
Testing is still underway in a Northern Michigan township surrounding a military airfield. The Health Department says samples have been sent for testing.
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
In this update, a man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
Artwork from a recent Traverse City West Senior High School Grad will hang in our U.S. Capitol.
A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
