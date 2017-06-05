Traverse City West Graduating Senior's Artwork Gets National Recognition

Artwork from a recent Traverse City West Senior High School Grad will hang in our U.S. Capitol.

The art piece is called "False Face" by Liam Kaiser and is one of the winners of the Congressional Art Competition.

High school artists turn their work in to their congress member's office.

One winner is chosen from every congressional district.

Their work is displayed for a year at the U.S. Capitol.

Kaiser says the win is an unexpected honor.

“I think for all artists that have been selected it's great exposure it's a great way to have our art work viewed a lot of times students' work doesn't go shown and it goes under the radar.”

Later this month Liam Kaiser will travel to Washington D.C. for the winner's reception.