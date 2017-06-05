Traverse City Commissioners Prepare For Full Agenda Meeting - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Commissioners Prepare For Full Agenda Meeting

Posted: Updated:
By Whitney Amann, Reporter
There’s a busy agenda for city commissioners in Traverse City Monday night.

Commissioners could approve a letter of understanding with safe harbor, a nonprofit working to open an emergency homeless shelter and provide affordable housing.

The human rights commission will also be asking commissioners to support a resolution to encourage gender neutral bathrooms in the city.

