From TC to DC: Local High School Graduate's Artwork to be Displayed at US Capitol

Artwork from a recent Traverse City West grad will hang in our nation's capitol building.

The art piece is called "False Face" by Liam Kaiser and is one of the winners of the Congressional Art Competition.

High school artists turn their work in to their Congress member's office.

One winner is chosen from every congressional district.

Their work is displayed for a year at the U.S. capitol.

Kaiser says the win is an unexpected honor.

“I think for all artists that have been selected it's great exposure. It's a great way to have our art work viewed. A lot of times, students' work doesn't get shown and it goes under the radar,” says Kaiser.

Later this month Kaiser will travel to D.C. for the winner's reception.