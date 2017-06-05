Father's Flying with Wings Over Northern Michigan Giveaway!

9&10 News and Wings Over Northern Michigan-Gaylord are happy to be working together to bring some once-in-a-lifetime experiences to a few lucky winners this Father’s Day!
Enter to win ONE OF THREE unique prizes, which include:
First Prize Winner
VIP tent for 6 guests
Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17
VIP Lanyards
VIP Swag
Second Prize Winner
Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.
VIP Lanyards
VIP Swag
Third Prize Winner
All Day passes for 5 guests
Big Band Show tickets
VIP Lanyards
VIP Swag
Click here to be entered to win!
Giveaway begins Tuesday, June 6 and concludes on Thursday, June 8th at 2pm.
Be sure to watch Michigan This Morning on Friday, June 9th to see if you are one of the three lucky winners!
Click here for more information about the Wings Over Northern Michigan.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Heritage Broadcasting. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.