State Officials Estimate Keeping Medicaid Expansion Could Cost $800M Under GOP Bill

State officials say it could cost Michigan hundreds of millions of dollars a year to keep the state's Medicaid expansion program.

It would cost Michigan $800 million.

The high costs could happen if cuts approved by the U.S. House are passed.

The bill would halt extra federal funds in 2020.

Thirty-one states get those funds from former President Obama's expansion of Medicaid.

State officials say Michigan would not have enough money to keep the entire Medicaid expansion intact.

Right now the bill is in the U.S. Senate.