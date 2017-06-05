Off-Duty Police-Involved Shooting Leaves Officer Injured, Suspected Robber Dead

A police-involved shooting in Detroit left an officer wounded and a suspected robber dead.

It happened Sunday night at a liquor store on the city's east side.

Detroit's police chief says the off-duty officer was confronted by the suspect in the parking lot, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was killed, and the officer is in critical condition at a Detroit hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police say they are searching for a second suspect who showed up at the scene after the shooting and took both the officer's and suspected robber's guns.