President Trump Aims to Privatize Air Traffic Control System

Major changes for travel in the U.S. is on the president's wish list this week, including a plan that would divorce air traffic control from the government.

President Donald Trump announced he wants to privatize the country's air traffic control system.

It’s an unprecedented move that would turn control of the skies over to a private, non-profit corporation.

It's all part of this week's focus on infrastructure by the White House.

Supporters say the proposed private air traffic control system would help with technology upgrades, costs and travel time.

Right now, tax payers are on the hook.

Airlines have previously lobbied for the change, arguing the FAA's next-gen program is taking too long.

The union that represents the FAA's 14,000 controllers are also backing the move to privatize.

Critics on the right and left argue it could jeopardize national security and give major airlines an unfair advantage.

The president is expected to push for a trillion dollar investment in roads, waterways and other infrastructure modernization proposals through the end of the week.