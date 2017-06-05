Healthy Living: Distracted Driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates at any moment during the day, more than 600,000 drivers are using electronic devices.

When you send a text, you take your eyes off the road for about five seconds.

That's about the time it takes to drive the length of a football field.

In tonight's Healthy Living, Katie Boomgaard shows us how one woman is leading the charge to put tougher texting and driving laws in place.

Each year, more than 400,000 people are hurt in crashes because a driver was distracted in some way.

Top distractions include not only cell phone use but eating, drinking, talking to passengers and grooming.

The distraction "latency" lasts about 27 seconds.

This means that even after drivers stop fiddling with devices, they aren't fully engaged with the driving task.