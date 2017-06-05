Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Investment Account Fees

Organizing your retirement funds is not an easy task. That's why we have a show to give you all the help you need.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Advisors explore different plans and resources that work best for your retirement plan.

This week they'll focus on investment account fees and IRS rules.

“We have to be careful in retirement years about taxation, about cost because you have to have a value in your investments. If you're paying 4 percent in fees and you're making only 4 percent, you're making nothing because all of it is going for fees,” explains Art Canfield, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.