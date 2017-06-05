Supreme Court to Hear Major Cell Phone Privacy Case

The Supreme Court say it will undertake a major cell phone privacy case next term.

Cell phone service providers can track the location of their users.

Now, the justices will determine whether police can use that same cell tower data to locate suspected criminals without a warrant.

The high court has long held that the Fourth Amendment doesn't apply because customers voluntarily provide information to phone companies.

The decision to hear the string of cases is a landmark decision in the long running clash between privacy and technology.