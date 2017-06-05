Texas Senator Targets "Alpaca Tax Fleece"

The alpaca tax fleece.

With lawmakers now trying to cut loopholes in the U.S. tax code, alpaca farms on their radar.

In 2015, write-offs to help lower taxes cost the U.S. Treasury a whopping $1.2 trillion.

Under the current tax code, alpacas are considered livestock, like sheep or cattle.

That makes their purchase price and maintenance tax deductible.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is calling for the government to stop supporting what he considers "exotic pets".

As an example, one alpaca farm owner bought 13 alpacas, deducting the entire $50,000-plus sale price from her income taxes.

It instantly dropped her state property taxes from $18,000 a year to $1,000.

There are at least 150,000 alpacas in the U.S.