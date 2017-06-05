Mason County Deputies Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver After US 10 Crash

A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.

The Mason County sheriff says it all started around 4:30 Saturday evening on U.S. 10 in Ludington.

The sheriff says Clayton Kitchen was driving drunk down U.S. 10 at 70 miles per hour when he rear-ended a car at a stop light, causing the car to hit two others in front of it.

Deputies say he never slowed down getting off the freeway and his blood alcohol content was .19.

Luckily, there were only minor injuries

Kitchen is now facing drunk driving charges