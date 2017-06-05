Traverse City Police Investigating M22 GoPro Theft

A GoPro was stolen from M22's Traverse City store over the weekend, and now the store and police are asking for your help.

Surveillance video from Saturday night around 8:15 shows a young man in a red sweatshirt walking out of the store with what M22 says is its GoPro.

Police have received several anonymous tips and say there may be up to five people involved.

If you have any information on this call Traverse City police.