Cheboygan County Deputies Looking for Missing Man

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Deputies were called to the Wolverine area around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing person.

The Cheboygan County sheriff says 20-year-old Abraham Glazier left a note for his parents stating he would be back in November.

The sheriff says Abraham is intellectually disabled, and functioning at the level of a 10-year-old.

Abraham is 5’8”, weighs 165 pounds, has short black hair and wears black rimmed glasses. He is believed to be riding an orange mountain bike and wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Abraham should call 911.