Breaking: Cheboygan County Deputies Looking for Missing Man

A GoPro was stolen from M22's Traverse City store over the weekend, and now the store and police are asking for your help.
A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
Multiple people are dead after a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando, Florida.
There’s a new hot spot to hang out in Traverse City this summer, no literally, they’re calling it “The Spot.” The growing hangout corner consists of hip t-shirts and candy from MI Happy Place, jaw dropping food trucks, and vintage arcade fun from The Coin Slot.
Harley-Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles worldwide due to a defect in the vehicles' oil lines.
A Northern Michigan nonprofit is encouraging people to take an alternative way to work this week.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
The DNR is using Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day and highlighting the miles of recreational trails across Michigan.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Harley-Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles worldwide due to a defect in the vehicles' oil lines.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
* Mostly to Partly Sunny Today, Chance For A Shower This Afternoon * Mostly Sunny Tuesday * Plenty Of Sun & Warmer Wednesday and Thursday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Today: There are a few clouds in spots this morning but you will see these fade into this afternoon. Today is l...
