Multiple People Dead After Workplace Shooting Near Orlando

Police in Florida say five people were shot and killed when a disgruntled former employee started shooting at a company that fired him.

The former employee opened fire inside a company that makes awnings for RVs.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says John Neuman Jr. walked into Fiamma Inc. and shot four men and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police say he was fired earlier this year.

Previously, police had to respond to the company after the same man hit another employee.

The Orange County sheriff emphasizes the gunman had no connection to terrorism.