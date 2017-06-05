Harley-Davidson Recalls 57,000 Motorcycles Due to Oil-Line Failures

Harley-Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles worldwide due to a defect in the vehicles' oil-lines.

The recall affects 57,000 motorcycles built between July 2016 and May 2017.

The company says an oil-line on the bikes could come loose, leading to oil spilling into the path of the rear tire.

Harley-Davidson blames the issue on an engine oil cooler line clamp not being correctly installed.

So far, at least nine incidents of oil-lines coming off have been reported.

Of those, the issue has caused two crashes and one injury.

Harley dealers will inspect affected motorcycles and make any necessary fixes for free.

For more information on this recall, click here.