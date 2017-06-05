More Than a Dozen People Arrested in Portland Protests

A clash broke out between police and protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend after President Trump’s supporters and critics held a day of opposing rallies.

Police set off several smoke grenades to control the rowdy protesters on Sunday during several demonstrations in downtown Portland.

The pro-Trump demonstrators were gathering to call for free speech, while critics of the president showed their distrust for the administration, seeking more transparency from the White House amid investigations into possible ties between the Trump Administration and Russia.

Police say at one point, the anti-Trump protesters began throwing bottles and bricks at other demonstrators and officers.

At least 14 people were arrested.

The rallies come in the wake of a deadly train stabbing in Portland, prompted by the suspected stabber shouting anti-Muslim hate speech at two young women on the train, one of whom was wearing a hijab.