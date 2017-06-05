President Trump Filed for Extension on 2016 Tax Return - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Filed for Extension on 2016 Tax Return

Posted: Updated:

The controversy over President Trump's tax returns is re-surfacing.

The White House confirmed over the weekend that the president filed for an extension on his 2016 tax returns.

However, it's not clear when or why the extension was filed.

President Trump has refused to release his previous returns, claiming he's being audited.

This makes him the first sitting president in decades not to release that information. 