Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Gets Underway with Opening Statements

After decades of being portrayed as “America's Dad,” Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is preparing to get underway with opening statements.

Dozens of women have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual assault.

But on Monday, he is facing accusations of drugging and sexually assaulting one woman, Andrea Constand, at his Pennsylvania home back in 2004.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and has sued some of his accusers for defamation.

Constand is scheduled to testify during the trial, while Cosby, who says glaucoma has left him legally blind, does not intend to take the stand.