Police Investigating Suspicious Disappearance of West Michigan Teacher

Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.

Theresa Lockhart from Portage was reported missing on May 18 after her husband said she left that night and never came back.

Her husband has not shown up to any of the vigils in his wife’s honor, and police say he is refusing to cooperate with detectives.

Police also say he was not the person who reported her missing; instead, it was one of her co-workers who became concerned after she didn’t show up for work for two days.

Theresa Lockhart’s husband is now being considered a person of interest.