Maples Medical Care Facility Prepares to Open its Doors

In continuing coverage, a Benzie County nursing home that's been trying to open for several years is finally opening its doors to the public.

The Maples Medical Care Facility in Frankfort is opening on Monday to show off the years of work put into the building.

The building was set to open by April, but after more set-backs they were forced to push the date back.

Voters approved a $10 million bond to pay for it in 2013.

An open house is set for Monday from 2-4 p.m.

