TART Trails Kicks Off Annual Smart Commute Week in Traverse City

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is encouraging people to take an alternative way to work this week.
There’s a new hot spot to hang out in Traverse City this summer, no literally, they’re calling it “The Spot.” The growing hangout corner consists of hip t-shirts and candy from MI Happy Place, jaw dropping food trucks, and vintage arcade fun from The Coin Slot.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
The DNR is using Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day and highlighting the miles of recreational trails across Michigan.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
ISIS is claiming responsibility for another deadly terror attack in London.
A clash broke out between police and protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend after President Trump’s supporters and critics held a day of opposing rallies.
The controversy over President Trump's tax returns is re-surfacing after the White House confirmed over the weekend that the president filed for an extension on his 2016 tax returns.
After decades of being portrayed as “America's Dad,” Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is preparing to get underway with opening statements.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
