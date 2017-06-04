Mackinac Bridge Authority Discusses Bridge Safety Following Lond - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mackinac Bridge Authority Discusses Bridge Safety Following London Attack

This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge to traffic during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.

Just a few weeks ago, in the wake of several similar incidents of cars running into groups of people, the bridge authority board decided to close the bridge from 6:30 a.m. until Noon on Labor Day.

They say there are no threats to the bridge or Michigan, but it's better to err on the side of caution.

“It's these emerging threats throughout the world and even in the U.S. is why we decided that we have vulnerabilities out here on the bridge that we want to take care of,” said Bob Sweeney of the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The Bridge Authority says they will continue to remind drivers of the change so they can make travel plans accordingly. 

