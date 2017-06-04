Police Shot London Bridge Attackers over 50 Times

Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because of what the attackers appeared to be wearing.

Police say the men were wearing fake suicide vests.

Eight officers fired 50 shots at the men to assure they were killed, at the time it was to make sure they would not detonate the vests.

Seven people died and 48 injured when the men drove into pedestrians with a van on London Bridge.

Minutes later they drove over to Borough Market and went on a stabbing rampage.

We have learned that one of the 7 killed was a Canadian Citizen.

Police have arrested 12 people in connection to the attacks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says there is “too much tolerance” of Islamism extremism in the United Kingdom.

May vows to clampdown in the wake of the third terror attack to hit the United Kingdom this year.

The attacks comes just days before a general election where the Prime Minister’s seat is up for grabs.