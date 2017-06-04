New Legislation Aims to get Rid of Concealed Pistol Licenses

Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license.

House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.

Manton Republican state Rep. Michele Hoitenga says she sees too many law-abiding citizens in trouble by not having their license.

Tom Lambert the president of Michigan Open Carry Inc. says the legislation doesn’t change any existing laws and only defines where people could conceal carry without a permit.

Although there has been opposition to the law.

Blaine Koops the executive director for the Michigan Sheriff’s Association opposes the legislation, saying he has concerns about public and officer safety.

The legislation was voted out of committee last week and will be voted on in the full House soon.