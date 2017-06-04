Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Truck Catches Fire on Mackinac Bridge Following Crash

The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says just after midnight, a Chevy truck rear-ended a Dodge truck pulling a trailer with grain silos on it heading north on the bridge.

The Dodge jack-knifed, lost control and ended up in the southbound lane and the silos shattered over the causeway.

The Chevy ran into the northbound guard rail and caught fire.

There are no serious injuries, but the guard rail and the road bed did sustain some damage.

First responders helped clear everything up to fully open the bridge back up by 2:30 a.m.

