ISIS Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack

ISIS is claiming responsibility for another deadly terror attack in London.

At least seven people were killed and nearly 50 more injured after terrorists attacked the London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market over the weekend.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber targeted a pop concert in Manchester.

Heavily armed police officers swarmed the London Bridge area Saturday night after a white van drove onto the sidewalk and began running over pedestrians.

Then, police say three suspects, armed with knives and wearing fake suicide vests, ran to a nearby market and began stabbing people.

The attackers were then shot and killed by officers.

So far, police have made 12 arrests in connection to Saturday night's attack.

It's the third terror attack the country has seen in less than three months, including the suicide bombing at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last month, which killed 22 people, and the attack on the Westminster Bridge more than two months ago, which left four people dead.