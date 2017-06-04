9 Dead, Including Assailants in London Terror Rampage

The attack on the London Bridge with a van and the stabbings in Borough Market were done by the same three men.

Shortly after the men ran over people on the London Bridge they drove over to Borough Market and armed themselves with machetes and knives.

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement.

6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

A British officer was injured in the attack after facing off with the three attackers in the market.

The three men responsible were wearing fake suicide vests.

Heavily armed police went block by block clearing streets following the attack and police have started to gather evidence from security cameras.

The terror attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, and more two months after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge killing 4 people and injuring dozens more.