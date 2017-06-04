9 Dead, Including Assailants in London Terror Rampage

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.
Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license. House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit.
This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they've made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk.
We learned people from Northern Michigan were in London during Saturday night’s terror attacks.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
An Anthrax scare early Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after a mysterious powder was found at this grocery store.
The DNR is using Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day and highlighting the miles of recreational trails across Michigan.
Getting a shot is not always the easiest thing for children, but Saturday Munson Medical Center tried to make it a little smoother with a little bit of fun.
The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge. Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge. People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge. Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London. Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack. Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short...
Cadillac Police and the City Fire Marshal are looking into two fires they're calling suspicious.
A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge. Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge. People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge. Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London. Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack. Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short...
Cadillac Police and the City Fire Marshal are looking into two fires they're calling suspicious.
