6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage - Northern Michigan's News Leader

6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

Posted: Updated:
By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
Connect
CBS News Photo CBS News Photo

The attack on the London Bridge with a van and the stabbings in Borough Market were done by the same three men.

Shortly after the men ran over people on the London Bridge they drove over to Borough Market and armed themselves with machetes and knives.

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement.

6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

A British officer was injured in the attack after facing off with the three attackers in the market.

The three men responsible were wearing fake suicide vests.

 Heavily armed police went block by block clearing streets following the attack and police have started to gather evidence from security cameras.

The terror attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, and more two months after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge killing 4 people and injuring dozens more.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    6 dead, 3 Assailants Dead in London Terror Rampage

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:01:20 GMT
    CBS News PhotoCBS News Photo

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

    British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.

  • Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:39:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-03 14:48:51 GMT

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

    A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder. 

  • Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:33:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:53:49 GMT

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County. 

    •   