Sault Ste. Marie Grocery Store Evacuated after Anthrax Scare

An Anthrax scare early Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after a mysterious powder was found at this grocery store.

Sault Ste. Marie Police say an employee found the powder near the entrance of Supervalu Foods on a piece of paper that said 'Here's your anthrax.'

Police and fire departments responded and evacuated and secured the store.

Security camera footage helped identify a woman who was acting suspiciously in the store.

She was taken to the hospital and then to Hiawatha Behavioral Health for an evaluation.

The Chippewa County Health Department was called in to identify the substance.

“There's a couple different steps of testing. The initial testing that we did was local and showed that there was no substance to be worried about at all,” said Karen Senkus of the Chippewa County Health Department.

The next step is to send the substance to a lab to determine exactly what the it was.

A report is also being sent to the prosecutor’s office.

The store has re-opened.