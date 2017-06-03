Families Hit TART Trails to Enjoy National Trails Day

The DNR is using Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day and highlighting the miles of recreational trails across Michigan.

Events are taking place across the nation as part of American Hiking Society's National Trail Day.

The idea is to promote hiking, biking and just getting out on the trails.

A big celebration was held at Michigan's Iron Belle Trail and dozens of people hit the TART Trails Saturday.

With the sun shining, they say it was the perfect day to grab family and enjoy the beginning of the summer season.

"It's a beautiful day for a ride," a biker Nick Parks said. "Get out and enjoy some times on the trails and get the family out and have a good time."

Michigan has more than 12,000 miles of dedicated trails.