Munson Medical Center Hosts Immunization Beach Party, Promotes Healthy Living

Getting a shot is not always the easiest thing for children, but Saturday Munson Medical Center tried to make it a little smoother with a little bit of fun.

They held their annual Immunization Beach Party in Traverse City with games, face painting, a bounce house and cheaper immunizations.

"They can come get immunized. Try to make it easier for them, actually less expensive here, less painful," a Munson Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Robert Sprunk.

"The scavenger hunt, the bounce house and the face painting," Emory Kessner said.

They even got dunk the doc to get a little revenge.

"It's been kind of fun. I think it was thought to be kind of a reward for children to get immunized," Dr. Sprunk said.

The day wasn't just about immunizations.

Nutritionists were there to talk about healthy eating, Norte! to promote exercise and EMS and police were also on hand.

"It was cool. We got to sit on the bed," Emory said.

The event also made for another opportunity for families with busy schedules to get their immunizations done before next school year.

"I know about the immunization clinic and were kind of on our own schedule and it's nice to be able to come and get the shots and when we need them," Andrea Kessner said.

Munson hopes promoting healthy habits at a young age will continue into adulthood.

"Obviously we take care of sick people, but I think were trying to become more involved in communities promoting preventative health, promoting healthy lifestyles," Dr. Robert said.