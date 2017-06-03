BREAKING: Van Plows into Crowd on London Bridge

The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge.

Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge.

People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge.

Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London.

A third incident has also been reported in the Vauxhall area.

Two arrests have been reported.

Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack.

Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from the London Bridge.